The Healthgrades 2020 Patient Safety Excellence Award puts Derry’s Parkland Medical Center in the top 5% nationally, hospital officials said.
Healthgrades, an online resource for information about physicians and hospitals, found that patients treated in hospitals receiving the Patient Safety Excellence Award were, on average:
48.3% less likely to experience a collapsed lung due to a procedure or surgery in or around the chest than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals;
54.4% less likely to experience a hip fracture following surgery;
66.8% less likely to experience pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital;
63% less likely to experience catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired at the hospital.
“Being recognized as a top 5% hospital in the nation for patient safety validates the strong commitment to excellence that Parkland Medical Center staff and providers demonstrate every day,” John Skevington, CEO of Parkland Medical Center, said in a news release.
“Parkland is always here for the community providing 24/7 life-saving care, and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic we have continued to ensure patient safety is a top priority, while our dedicated staff has worked tirelessly to provide high quality and compassionate care for our patients,” Skevington said.
According to the news release, Healthgrades 2020 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient hospitals during the study period (2016 through 2018) demonstrated excellent performance in safeguarding patients in the Medicare population, as measured by 13 risk-adjusted patient safety indicator rates — defined by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.
“Consumers might not know that information around patient safety is readily available and should be considered when researching health care options,” said Dr. Brad Bowman, chief medical officer of Healthgrades. “We commend the recipients of the 2020 Patient Safety Excellence Award for their dedication to providing excellent care for their patients.”