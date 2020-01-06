SALEM — Parkland Medical Center is providing programs for individuals with eating disorders.
Anna Erdei is manager of the Reflections Eating Disorders Treatment Center at Parkland Medical Center’s Salem location.
“Eating disorders are the second-deadliest psychiatric disorder illness — second only to the opioid crisis — and 97 percent of individuals with an eating disorder diagnosis have one or more co-occurring mental illnesses such as depression, anxiety, OCD, PTSD, or substance abuse,” Erdei said in a statement.
Reflections Eating Disorders Treatment Centerprovides two programs for patients ages 12 and older. They include a Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) and an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP). PHP runs Mondays through Fridays for six hours a day and IOP is three hours a day with three different program offerings to accommodate individuals who work or attend school, Erdei said.
The center’s treatment team includes registered dietitians, a registered nurse, social workers and a psychiatrist; the goal is to create individualized plans for patients with all types of eating disorders including anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa and binge-eating disorder. According to Erdei, plans can include group, family and individual therapy as well as cognitive behavioral therapy, expressive therapies and psychotherapy.
“We also provide a high level of personalized and experimental exposure trips outside of the program such as grocery shopping, one-on-one clothes shopping, cooking skills, and preparing for school and work related meal times,” Erdei said.
She said Reflections offers family skill building and a family-based meal program to help families learn to redirect behaviors, provide feedback and improve individual outcomes.
The center is located at 31 Stiles Road in Salem, and is housed with Parkland Urgent Care, Salem Radiology and other specialty services. Erdei said if additional resources are needed for patients, the Parkland Center for Emotional Wellness has a psychiatric unit for inpatient and outpatient PHP services at Parkland Medical Center in Derry.
Those who would like more information can call (603) 890-2724 or visit parklandmedicalcenter.com/specialties/eating-disorders.