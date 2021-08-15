Concord Hospital patients suffering from hernias are benefitting from expert surgeons, aided by the Hospital’s da Vinci Xi Robotic-Assisted Surgical System.
Robotic-assisted hernia repair can offer a more permanent repair with less pain, less chance of complications, more rapid recovery and less chance of recurrence.
Hernias are weaknesses or openings in the muscle wall of the abdomen. In hernia repairs, fatty tissue or organs putting pressure on the weakness or protruding through the opening are put back in place, and the defect is repaired — sometimes by sewing it closed or by attaching a mesh patch over it, or both.
Dr. Stacie Perlman of Concord Hospital Medical Group Concord Surgical Associates uses the da Vinci system in many types of hernia procedures, including those in the abdominal wall, the groin and the bottom of the esophagus, where it meets the stomach.
For hernias in the abdominal wall, the da Vinci system helps Perlman place mesh between layers of the wall, close the opening with stitches and sew the mesh in place, instead of tacking it to the underside of the opening.
Sewing decreases the chances that scar tissue will form, provides more surface area of the closed abdominal wall for the mesh to adhere to and avoids more painful tacking.
“Robotically, we sew the mesh in place so the stitches cover the entire outside edge,” said Perlman. “There is no space between stitches where tissue or organs can move back in and cause another hernia, and it’s less painful.”
Robotic-assisted hernia repair also leads to quicker recovery.
Perlman performs robotic-assisted repair on most of her hernia patients. Traditional techniques are necessary for those with very large defects or other complications.
In robotic-assisted procedures, a camera on one robotic arm and instruments attached to as many as four others are inserted through small incisions, giving surgeons a magnified view of the affected organs and an enhanced, precise range of motion.
“With the magnification, I can see every muscle fiber, plus I can sew the tissue, which is very difficult to do in laparoscopic procedures,” Perlman said.
Laparoscopic procedures are minimally invasive procedures in which a camera and instruments are maneuvered by hand through small incisions.
“Robotics expands the number of people who qualify for a minimally invasive hernia repair,” Perlman said. “Sometimes laparoscopy is limited by what we can do with straight instruments. Robotics allows us to offer that minimally invasive approach to 99 percent of the population.”
