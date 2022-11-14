Actor Richard Roundtree, who starred as Shaft in the 1971 movie, was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 51. A double mastectomy and chemo saved his life.

Peter Criss, the KISS drummer, was 62 when he was diagnosed in 2014. “You don’t need boobs to get breast cancer,” is his message to other guys.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.