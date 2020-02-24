PORTSMOUTH — A cardiovascular disease specialist who works with patients on the Seacoast says women who are pregnant should make sure they and their doctors are paying attention to their heart health.
“Pregnancy is hard … There’s tremendous stress on the body,” Dr. Peter Dourdoufis said. “For the physician, we need to take special care of the people that are being treated, because we are taking care of not one person, but really two people.”
Dourdoufis said pregnant women should talk with their physicians if they have any risk factors for heart attack.
The chief of cardiology at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, Dourdoufis says more women are having children in their late 30s and early 40s, which means their risk for heart attack is higher.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pregnant women 40 and older have a 10-fold higher risk of having a heart attack.
Dourdoufis said the most common cause of heart attack during pregnancy is high blood pressure, but there are other things that can happen due to dramatic changes in the body.
According to the CDC, top heart attack predictors include congestive heart failure, anemia and pregnancy-related complications such as preeclampsia, and an imbalance of fluids and electrolytes.
“Your total body fluid content increases by half during pregnancy. There’s a lot of fluids that need to be managed,” Dourdoufis said.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States. About one in five female deaths are linked to heart disease, the CDC says.