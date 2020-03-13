Pelham police said they are limiting face-to-face contact with the public and asking people to not walk into the police station to file a report.
And while emergency situations will still warrant a police response, officers will keep approximately 6 feet away from people when appropriate.
"These precautions are being put in place in order to continue sufficient staffing until the pandemic is minimized," Police Chief Joseph Roark said in a statement to residents. "Our quality of service will continue at the highest professional level, however, the manner in which we do day to day business, is changing temporarily.
"Again this is for the safety of the public and first responders," he wrote.
Residents should call the station for non-emergencies. Officers will take a report over the telephone. Email can be used for written statements or photographs of minor property damage.
The department has suspended fingerprint services at the station, car seat installations and assistance for VN verifications.