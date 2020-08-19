The state Department of Health and Human Services' data shows that people between the ages of 20 and 29 make up the largest share of people who have tested positive for COVID-19.
State data updated Wednesday showed 1,147 people in their 20s have tested positive for COVID-19, slightly more than the next-largest age group. As of Wednesday, 1,117 people between the ages of 50 and 59 had tested positive for the virus.
Daily reports on the number of new COVID-19 cases also show that children under the age of 19 represent around 10% of the new cases found in New Hampshire over the past several weeks.
In other states, the reopening of bars and restaurants has been blamed for a rise in cases among younger people. But bar owners and managers in Manchester and Nashua say they think their patrons are being responsible — wearing masks when they are not at their seats, and keeping their distance from others.
"I can only speak to my bar, but we enforce it," said Fritz Manson, floor manager of Boards and Brews on Elm Street in Manchester. "When you're up and about not at your table, you have to wear a mask," he said, and people seem to be using the hand sanitizer the bar has made available.
"As far as we've seen, people have been incredibly adherent," Manson said. "If they're not adherent, they can't come in."