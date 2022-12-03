Cay Bowman
Cay Bowman takes a phone call about Medicare plans at ServiceLink in Concord. The State Health Insurance Assistance Program provides free, confidential counseling for seniors about their Medicare options.

Choosing a health care plan can be confounding at any stage of life.

But for seniors grappling with the choices offered around Medicare, the challenge is downright daunting.

Medicare "is a very confusing little beast," she says.