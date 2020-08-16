Core Physicians, Exeter Hospital and ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care recently opened the new Plaistow Regional Health Center at 127 Plaistow Road, to provide expanded healthcare services in one convenient location.
Core Physicians’ Primary Care moved into the new building from their prior location in Plaistow, and offers team-based care, same-day appointments, and both in-office and telehealth visits. At the Plaistow Regional Health Center, specialists from core orthopedics, podiatry, cardiology and nutrition offer services onsite. Core Orthopedics also has a casting room at this location in case a provider determines a cast is needed. Lab services and X-rays are also available to patients of providers within the center, with a mobile MRI unit planned for the future.
Exeter Hospital Rehabilitation Services and Pediatric Rehabilitation have moved into this facility, offering new, expanded treatment rooms. Physical therapy services for adults offer a wide range of treatments including sports medicine, post-surgical and spine care. Pediatric rehabilitation includes physical, occupational and speech therapy for children from birth to 21 years of age. The new facility features a private speech therapy room, a sensory motor room with a suspension system, an interactive bubble tube and other equipment to address individual sensory and motor needs. There is also a spacious pediatric gym, which features an overhead lift/gait training track, a suspension system and soon will include a climbing structure.
The Plaistow Regional Health Center includes Exeter Hospital’s first offsite mammography suite with the latest 3D mammogram technology. Patients who need additional screening or care will have access to the comprehensive testing at Exeter Hospital’s Center for Breast Health, designated a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology.
ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care is also located inside the Plaistow Regional Health Center, offering treatment for urgent, non-life-threatening medical needs for the whole family seven days a week on a walk-in basis. The center offers board-certified providers and state-of-the-art facilities with on-site laboratory and X-ray services for their patients.
“We have been a part of the Plaistow community for many years, starting with one primary care physician more than 10 years ago,” said Sean O’Neil, chief operations officer of Core Physicians. “This new facility will be more accessible than our current locations and bring a wide range of services all together under one roof to better serve patients.”
For more information about the services at Plaistow Regional Health Center, please visit corephysicians.org, exeterhospital.com, or ccmdcenters.com.