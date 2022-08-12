People make their way in a crowded street at Times Square in New York

People make their way in a crowded street at Times Square in New York City on Friday. 

 EDUARDO MUNOZ/REUTERS

Health officials identified the virus that causes polio in New York City's wastewater, suggesting local transmission of the virus, state authorities said on Friday, urging unvaccinated New Yorkers to get vaccinated.

"The NYC Heath Department and the New York State Department of Health have identified poliovirus in sewage in NYC, suggesting local transmission of the virus," the city's health department said in a statement on Friday.