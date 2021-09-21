A poll released Tuesday by the University of New Hampshire showed more than four out of every five respondents is vaccinated against COVID-19 — but over 90% of those who are not vaccinated would rather quit their jobs than comply with a vaccination requirement.
Earlier this month, President Joe Biden directed the Department of Labor to write a rule which will make either vaccination or weekly testing a requirement at firms that employ more than 100 people. The proposal has been met with strong criticism from conservatives, including from Gov. Chris Sununu and groups that oppose vaccinations.
The Biden administration has also moved to require health care workers in almost all nursing homes and hospitals to be vaccinated against COVID-19, unless they have medical or religious exemptions, as well as federal workers and contractors.
The University of New Hampshire polled 1,081 people last week and earlier this week to gauge their opinions on the pandemic and vaccination issues.
Vaccination rates are still growing, with 80% of respondents saying they are fully vaccinated — up from 77% in August.
Of the small minority of respondents who are not vaccinated and do not plan to become vaccinated, the administration’s requirements may not spur many to get vaccines. Of those who do not plan to get vaccinated, 91% said they would prefer to leave their jobs rather than get vaccinated. Seven percent would take a vaccine to keep their jobs.
Safety concerns are still a barrier to vaccination, according to the poll.
Even though the vaccines have gone through clinical testing for safety and effectiveness, and the Pfizer vaccine now has full Food and Drug Administration approval for people 16 and over, the Granite Staters who are not vaccinated are most worried that the vaccines are not safe or effective, according to the poll.