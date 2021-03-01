Portsmouth Regional Hospital was recently named to Newsweek’s 2021 list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals.
“As the only hospital in New Hampshire honored with this Newsweek designation, we are especially grateful to our providers and staff in the Women and Children department at Portsmouth Regional Hospital,” Chief Executive Officer Dean Carucci said in a news release.
The distinction recognizes facilities that have provided exceptional care to mothers, newborns and their families, as verified by the 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Survey.
Survey standards include achieving lower rates of C-sections, early elective delivery and episiotomy, as well as assuring bilirubin screening for all newborns and blood clot prevention techniques for mothers delivering via C-section.
“Best Maternity Care Hospitals showcases an elite group of hospitals nationwide,” Nancy Cooper, global editor in chief of Newsweek, said in a statement. “These facilities should be commended for the care they provide to women and families, and for giving babies a strong start to life.”
Portsmouth Regional Hospital was one of fewer than 225 hospitals to receive the accolade.