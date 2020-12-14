Portsmouth Regional Hospital was named a top teaching hospital nationally by The Leapfrog Group.
“In this unprecedented year, a year in which we launched a graduate medical education program in the midst of a pandemic, we are honored and grateful to be recognized as a ‘Top Teaching Hospital’ by the Leapfrog Group,” Dean Carucci, Portsmouth Regional Hospital’s chief executive officer, said in a news release.
Over 2,200 hospitals were considered for the award, of which 105 were selected. Portsmouth Regional Hospital was the only hospital in New Hampshire to make the list, according to the news release.
“It truly highlights the commitment our physicians, residents, and staff have to providing our patients with the highest quality care and safety,” said David Stein, DO, designated institutional officer for Portsmouth Regional Hospital’s graduate medical education program.
The Leapfrog Group is a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers.
The quality of patient care across many areas of hospital performance is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, practices for safer surgery, maternity care, and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication errors, according to Leah Binder, president and chief executive officer of The Leapfrog Group.
“Despite the extraordinary pressure and strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, Portsmouth Regional Hospital has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to patients and to the Seacoast community,” Binder said in the news release. “We congratulate the board, staff and clinicians whose efforts made this honor possible.”