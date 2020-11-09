Portsmouth Regional Hospital will launch a free Licensed Nursing Assistant (LNA) course starting in January.
The course has been approved by the New Hampshire Board of Nursing and will consist of seven weeks of classes with curriculum from the American Red Cross. Each seven-week course is open to eight students. The course was created, in part, to help address the critical need for LNAs on the Seacoast and across the region.
“Under the supervision of a registered nurse (RN), an LNA performs a variety of basic patient care services related to common nursing functions and activities of daily living. As part of the nursing team, an LNA will assist the nursing staff in providing compassionate patient care as well as with maintaining a clean, well-organized and safe patient care environment at Portsmouth Regional Hospital,” Samantha O’Neill, northeast market vice president of human resources for HCA New Hampshire, said in a news release.
The LNA course will be a hybrid program that includes online modules combined with hands-on skill labs at Portsmouth Regional Hospital’s new GME Center at 100 Eileen Dondero Foley Ave.
The hospital-based LNA training program will be administered by Portsmouth Regional Hospital registered nurses serving as instructors for the program, the news release states. The instructors will help to prepare the students to take their Board of Nursing exam at the end of the course.
“Portsmouth Regional Hospital’s students will have a chance to earn while they learn,” Dean Carucci, chief executive officer of Portsmouth Regional Hospital, said in the news release. “We will pay the students $13 per hour for their classes and after they finish the course and obtain their license, the new LNAs will be paid $15 per hour.”
Students who take the course through the program will be asked to sign a one-year commitment to work at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, Carucci said.
For more information, contact O’Neill at 433-4006 or by email at Samantha.ONeill@HCAhealthcare.com or Rebecca Cain, MSN RN, stroke coordinator and nursing support specialist at 334-2058 or by email at Rebecca.Cain1@hcahealthcare.com.