Portsmouth Regional Hospital began the second academic year of its Graduate Medical Education program this month as an affiliate member of Tufts University School of Medicine.
“This year, we welcomed 24 new residents to Portsmouth Regional Hospital — 10 in internal medicine, eight in family medicine, and six in psychiatry. With this new class, our Graduate Medical Education program has a total of 41 residents,” Dean Carucci, chief executive officer of Portsmouth Regional Hospital, said in a news release.
The hospital has initial accreditation status for its three-year internal medicine residency program, family medicine residency program, as well as initial accreditation for its psychiatry residency program from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education.
According to the news release, Portsmouth Regional Hospital is the third teaching hospital in the state of New Hampshire and the first such in 25 years, along with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and Concord Hospital.
“Portsmouth Regional Hospital’s robust inpatient clinical capabilities as well as its comprehensive outpatient clinics are the underpinnings of a well-rounded residency,” Carucci said. “These foundational elements, coupled with Tufts University School of Medicine’s deep history and success in producing nationally recognized talent from its medical school programs, will benefit the residents of the Greater Seacoast for years to come.”
Graduates from Portsmouth Regional Hospital’s program may choose to pursue a variety of career paths — additional sub-specialty training, hospital-based internal medicine, office-based primary care internal medicine, office-based family care medicine, or a combination of these.