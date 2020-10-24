State health officials are warning that individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 recently visited several New Hampshire restaurants while the individuals could have been infectious. And that means the potential for community exposures at those restaurants.
The state has identified possible exposures at two establishments in Concord, two restaurants in Portsmouth, one in Lincoln and one in Peterborough. The Department of Health and Human Services has conducted contact investigations on all of the cases and is notifying close contacts directly.
However, DHHS is notifying the public because there may be others who were exposed, and urging customers to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, cough or fatigue.
If symptoms develop, state health officials advise people to get tested for COVID-19.
The Department of Health and Human Services issued a warning Saturday evening about possible community exposures at the following restaurants:
Concord Casino at the Draft Sports Bar and Grill, Concord
A person who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at the casino, located at 67 South Main St., while potentially infectious. Potential community exposure occurred in the gaming table area during the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 14, according to DHHS.
Paddy's American Grille, Portsmouth
A person who has tested positive was in the bar area of the restaurant, located at 27 International Dr., on Monday, Oct. 12, Tuesday, Oct. 13, Wednesday, Oct. 14, Thursday, Oct. 15, and Friday, Oct. 16.
LaVista Italian Cuisine in Lincoln
A person who has tested positive was at the restaurant, located at the RiverWalk Resort at Loon Mountain, during the afternoons and evenings of Sat., Oct. 17; Sunday, Oct. 18; Tuesday, Oct 20; and Thursday, Oct. 20.
DHHS had previously issued a warning regarding the following restaurants:
The Draft Sports Bar and Grill, Concord
At least five people who have tested positive for COVID-19 visited The Draft Sports Bar and Grill, on South Main Street, while they may have been infectious. State health officials said the investigation into exposure at The Draft Sports Bar and Grill is ongoing. Anyone who visited the restaurant after Oct. 9 is advised to watch for symptoms and get tested.
State health officials said in particular, anyone who visited the Draft Friday, Oct. 9, Sunday, Oct. 11 and between Wednesday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 18 should watch for COVID symptoms.
The Barley House Restaurant and Tavern, Concord
Two people who tested positive for COVID-19 reported visiting The Barley House Restaurant and Tavern on South Main Street while they could have been infectious. State health officials warn those who visited the bar on Monday, Oct. 12, Tuesday, Oct. 13, Wednesday, Oct. 14 or Friday, Oct. 16, that they could have been exposed to the virus.
State health officials said their investigation into exposure at the Barley House is ongoing. Anyone who has visited the restaurant since Oct. 12 should watch for symptoms like a fever, cough or fatigue, and get a COVID-19 test if symptoms develop.
Daniel Street Tavern, Portsmouth
Four people who have tested positive for COVID-19 visited the Daniel Street Tavern. State health officials warn that people in the bar area on Friday Oct. 9, Wednesday Oct. 14 and Thursday Oct. 15 could have been exposed to the virus.
The Goat Bar and Grill, Portsmouth
One person who has tested positive for COVID-19 visited The Goat Bar and Grill, on Congress Street. State health officials warn that people at the bar on Thursday, Oct. 15 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. could have been exposed to the virus.
Bantam Grill, Peterborough
At least one person who has tested positive for COVID-19 visited Bantam Grill on Jaffrey Road on Tuesday, Oct. 13.