Q: My shoulders are curved in, and I’m slumping all the time. Why is this happening, and how can I improve my posture? — Sandy R., Houston
A: Good posture — shoulders back, neck straight and chin up, core tight and pelvis aligned — is more than a cosmetic issue. When you become concave, you congest your internal organs and inhibit breathing, trigger neck pain and headaches, make it difficult to walk smoothly and increase your risk of falling.
According to Harvard Medical School, such problems can develop because of your work and lifestyle: Hours spent staring at your smartphone, slouching on the couch or typing on a computer make it hard not to curve your shoulders inward. Heavy lifting and demanding physical work can also weaken your shoulders and damage posture. You overstretch your muscles along the back of your shoulders and weaken the ones in front. Lack of core muscle strength from obesity, hours sitting daily, and lack of strength-training also cause poor posture. In some cases, osteoporosis can cause compression fractures that lead to slumping.
An orthopedic doctor can determine the cause of your poor posture (and rule out bone fractures). For most folks, it’s possible to make significant improvements.
Begin with core-strengthening exercises. The Cleveland Clinic recommends abdominal bracing, clamshells, and bridges for beginners. Then explore more demanding routines at health.clevelandclinic.org; search for “workouts to strengthen your core.” Also important: stretching your chest muscles. You can do that using a doorframe or extending your arms behind your back and grasping your forearms or elbows. Hold for 10 seconds, repeat. Also practice squeezing your shoulder blades together for a count of 30 (keep your head up, eyes straightforward). And do inspiratory resistance exercises recommended at LongevityPlaybook.com. Those exercises target what may be the most important muscle in your body to strengthen, your diaphragm. You should be able to see improvements in your posture and your comfort level.
Q: My mother had Alzheimer’s, and I am worried I might develop it. I am 64 and no signs yet! Is there any chance that they will figure out how to prevent or treat it someday soon? — Rachel U., Portland, Oregon
A: Pinpointing the cause of Alzheimer’s disease — and figuring out how to prevent or treat it — has frustrated researchers for decades. But recently the Food and Drug Administration approved two new therapies (with some controversy) for treating early-stage symptoms of AD. Aduhelm was OK’d in 2021, and Leqembi was put on the market this year. A new report, “Alzheimer’s Disease Drug Development Pipeline: 2023” says that there are 187 AD clinical trials on 141 different treatments now underway.
As for your risk of developing AD: There are two categories of genes that may make AD a familial problem — risk genes and deterministic genes. Fewer than 1% of Alzheimer’s cases are caused by deterministic genes — so, generally, it is not inevitable.
A more powerful connection is with lifestyle choices. In the LongevityPlaybook.com app, there are 33 self-care choices, from regularly taking half a tablespoon of extra-virgin olive oil to maintaining your hearing acuity, that studies have shown to decrease your risk of dementia.
And three new studies add to the evidence that you can diminish your risk. The first found that participants with low flavanols intake (from lack of fruits and vegetables in their diet) had memory issues, and when they increased intake to recommended levels, their memory scores improved by an average of 16%. The second study shows that 12 weeks of walking strengthens connections within and between brain’s networks, including one associated with Alzheimer’s disease. And the third, found that when middle-aged folks run regularly, they prevent the loss of “adult-born” neurons. Protecting those neurons is vital for memory function during aging.
The bottom line? Worry less about your genetic predisposition for AD and gain brain protection with some of the 33 LongevityPlaybook.com lifestyle choices, adding them to your routine as you can.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Check out his latest, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow,” and find out more at www.longevityplaybook.com. Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Mike at questions@longevityplaybook.com.