Q: My shoulders are curved in, and I’m slumping all the time. Why is this happening, and how can I improve my posture? — Sandy R., Houston

A: Good posture — shoulders back, neck straight and chin up, core tight and pelvis aligned — is more than a cosmetic issue. When you become concave, you congest your internal organs and inhibit breathing, trigger neck pain and headaches, make it difficult to walk smoothly and increase your risk of falling.

