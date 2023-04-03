LIFE-FAM-CHILD-DOCTOR-PREPARE-GET

Nora Burlingame, 3, sits on the lap of her mother, Dina Burlingame, and gets a high five from nurse Luann Majeed after receiving her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination at UW Medical Center - Roosevelt on June 21, 2022, in Seattle, Washington. 

 David Ryder/Getty Images/TNS

An ear thermometer sent Rita Ho-Bezzola's 1-year-old daughter into a crying fit when a nurse tried to take the little girl's temperature.

Afterward, Ho-Bezzola decided to buy a thermometer from a local CVS retailer and play pretend doctor with her child. Through that interaction, she said, her daughter learned how the tool would be used.