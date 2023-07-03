President Joe Biden was recently spotted with telltale marks on his face that suggested he uses a CPAP machine, a device used to treat a common condition called sleep apnea. A White House spokesman confirmed that Biden has started using the device, which includes a mask held in place by straps that go around the head.
Here’s what to know about continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP, machines.
What are the symptoms of sleep apnea?
Obstructive sleep apnea, the most common form, occurs when there is an anatomical and functional problem with the airways that reduces or temporarily stops airflow during sleep.
This can cause a decrease in oxygen levels and, over time, can lead to an increase in blood pressure and blood sugar, putting people at risk for cardiovascular issues such as heart attack and stroke, experts say.
In another form, called central sleep apnea, the brain does not send signals to tell the body to breathe.
Nighttime symptoms of sleep apnea include snoring, gasping and awaking often because of breathing disturbances. Daytime symptoms include sleepiness, fatigue and poor concentration.
Who is at risk of sleep apnea?
Those who are older, obese or have significant anatomical issues are most at risk of developing obstructive sleep apnea, said Robson Capasso, chief of sleep surgery at the Stanford University School of Medicine.
The condition, though, can also affect those who are young and physically fit. When it occurs in younger people, it typically presents differently and is more often due to an anatomical abnormality such as enlarged tonsils or a small jaw, Capasso said.
What is a CPAP machine?
It is a medical device that blows air through a mask into the airways to keep them from collapsing during sleep so that people with obstructive sleep apnea can breathe properly.
It is considered the most successful treatment for the condition, experts say.
“The beauty about CPAP is that we know we can step in and treat, we know we can remove the apnea from the equation immediately with CPAP — it works if the apnea is mild, moderate or severe — and we know insurance will cover it,” said Colleen Lance, director of PAP therapies for Cleveland Clinic Home Care.
During the pandemic, supply chain issues along with a recall led to CPAP machine shortages, but experts say supply has improved significantly and is now near pre-pandemic levels.
Who can use a CPAP machine?
It is used by a wide range of people, from children to older adults. Those with chronic diseases or those at risk for chronic diseases often are most motivated to use it, said Susan Redline, director of programs in sleep medicine epidemiology and sleep and cardiovascular medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Use tends to be highest among those who have the most severe symptoms — particularly excessive daytime sleepiness.
National data shows that the diagnosis of sleep apnea and use of CPAP machines increase with age, said Christine Won, medical director of Yale Centers for Sleep Medicine. Men are twice as likely as women to have sleep apnea, she said.
Why is it important for people with sleep apnea to use CPAP?
CPAP machines target the narrowing of the throat that causes breathing disturbances.
“By specifically delivering pressure to the throat, the throat muscles are supported, preventing the narrowing that can happen with sleep,” Redline said.
“Improvements in breathing and sleep can lead to improvements in blood pressure and cardiovascular risk factors as well as alertness, quality of life and mood,” she added.
The duration of treatment also matters. The longer that people with sleep apnea can use CPAP therapy, the more beneficial it is for them, Eric Olson, chair of pulmonary and critical care medicine at Mayo Clinic, told The Washington Post in March.
Can a CPAP machine help reduce snoring?
The partners of people who use sleep apnea machines often report that the low hum of the machine is a welcome replacement to loud snoring.
“When used regularly, CPAP may completely or near-completely prevent snoring and breathing pauses during sleep,” Redline said.
Won said CPAP machines may be popular because they eliminate snoring, “but it’s not one of the main reasons doctors prescribe it.”
Are CPAP masks comfortable and easy to use?
The main issue with CPAP machines is that many people struggle to use them long term. The masks can be uncomfortable or leak, the pressure may irritate the nose or disrupt sleep, and the attachment straps can leave marks on the face.
The key to adherence, Lance said, is ensuring that people have a specialist — a CPAP coach, nurse or physician — to help them with any problems they may have with the machine over time.
“If patients cannot tolerate CPAP, then there is a need for a series of interventions,” Capasso said. These patients should avoid alcohol and sedative medications at night, which cause the throat muscles to relax; lose weight; and sleep on their sides or their stomachs, because lying on their backs can further exacerbate the condition, he said.
In some cases, surgeries may be considered.
How do you know if you need a CPAP machine?
Not all sleep apnea needs to be treated, Won said.
Sleep apnea is usually treated, she said, when people have:
• Symptoms of sleep apnea such daytime sleepiness and fatigue resulting from sleep disturbances;
• Cardiovascular risk factors, including uncontrolled hypertension and arterial fibrillation;
• Severe sleep apnea that causes oxygen levels to drop significantly during sleep.
People who have symptoms should be evaluated by a sleep specialist to confirm diagnosis and determine whether treatment is needed and, if so, which treatment plan is best for them.
“If a person has mild apnea but is falling asleep at the wheel, we want to treat that,” Lance said. “If you have someone who doesn’t have any health conditions and is not sleepy, you don’t necessarily need to treat mild apnea.”
“Once we get up to the moderate and severe category, we definitely recommend treatment,” she added. “However, that doesn’t necessarily mean it has to be CPAP.”
- — -
Are there alternatives to CPAP machines?
An oral appliance can bring the lower jaw forward to make more room in the throat. Other appliances stabilize the tongue to try to keep it from blocking the airways.
For patients who have significant anatomical abnormalities, surgery may be an option.
Common treatments for children with sleep apnea are tonsillectomies and adenoidectomies, but these procedures are not typically performed in adults unless there is a gross enlargement of the tonsils that is blocking the airways, Won said.
Maxillomandibular advancement surgery is a procedure in which the jaw is broken and reset to an advanced position, opening up the airways. There is another surgery, called uvulopalatopharyngoplasty, to remove excess tissue, but the success rate is unreliable and it is not often performed, Won explained.
Lance said surgery is considered “a rescue measure” for full treatment of apnea, but “nasal procedures can make the use of CPAP more tolerable.”
One of the latest treatments is a hypoglossal nerve stimulator, an implanted medical device that aims to increase muscle tone in the tongue.
Researchers are also looking at other devices and medications to help treat the condition.