The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists India as the top country for measles outbreaks, with more than 57,500 reported cases. In the U.S., there have been 19 cases of the highly infectious virus this year.

“Measles is a viral infection that is highly contagious if you’re not immune to it,” says Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a pediatric infectious diseases physician with the Mayo Clinic Children’s Center. “It’s generally characterized by fever, cough, runny nose and a pretty characteristic rash that can involve much of the skin surface.”