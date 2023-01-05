Pristine Surgical

Manchester-based Pristine Surgical has received FDA clearance to market its single-use arthroscope.

 Provided by Pristine Surgical

Medical device company Pristine Surgical has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market Summit, its single-use arthroscope used for minimally invasive surgeries in sports medicine.

The Manchester-based company says its 4K digital device, which is paired with cloud-based software, improves the efficiency, consistency, and safety of arthroscopic procedures practiced by orthopedic surgeons examining joints that need repair.

