Medical device company Pristine Surgical has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market Summit, its single-use arthroscope used for minimally invasive surgeries in sports medicine.
The Manchester-based company says its 4K digital device, which is paired with cloud-based software, improves the efficiency, consistency, and safety of arthroscopic procedures practiced by orthopedic surgeons examining joints that need repair.
The FDA clearance means the company can bring its platform to more than 125 million endoscopy patients treated worldwide each year, said CEO Bryan Lord, who is headquartered in the Brady Sullivan Tower.
“Clearly this is the most significant milestone in the company’s history. What this does is it gives us the clearance from the FDA to sell our high-volume, production-ready device to ambulatory surgery centers throughout the country,” Lord said Wednesday.
Pristine Surgical, which uses a subscription model, says it can save its customers 5% to 10% of their hardware costs and as much as 25% per procedure once “soft” costs are included, Lord said.
“We’ll be working with each one of our customers individually about how to look at what their current costs are and how we can save them money with this new device,” he said.
Pristine Surgical employs 25 people, including eight in New Hampshire. It works with manufacturing partners in North America and South Korea.
Dr. Stephen Snyder, the company’s chief medical officer, said the Summit improves a procedure that hasn’t changed much in his more than 40 years of practice.
“We’re removing the well-known barriers of legacy, reusable systems that eventually become obsolete by offering a new 4K single-use scope that improves safety and reliability while decreasing room turnover time and the cost of arthroscopic treatment,” he said in a statement.