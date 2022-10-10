LIFE-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-HALLOWEEN-PT

Joan and Kevin DiMaggio dressed as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on Central Avenue in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Halloween in 2021.

 Ivy Ceballo/Tampa Bay Times/TNS

In 2020, we created chutes to send candy to trick-or-treaters at a distance. We canceled Halloween house parties.

The theme parks put their scare actors behind hedges or up on platforms to frighten guests from a distance. Halloween stores sold loot scoop bags so kids could collect treats from the end of a long stick.