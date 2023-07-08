Health care fraud, including fraud related to medical equipment and COVID-19 tests, is a nationwide problem affecting Medicare enrollees and American taxpayers, according to the Office of Inspector General at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS-OIG).
Federal agencies and advocates offer tips to protect yourself from Medicare fraud.
COVID-19 test-related tips
• Fraudsters use stolen Medicare Beneficiary Identification (MBI) numbers to bill Medicare for over-the-counter test kits, causing enrollees to receive kits they did not order. If you receive unsolicited COVID-19 test kits, please report the information (including the lot number, sender address, expiration date, and any other information) to the HHS-OIG hotline: 1-800-HHS-TIPS (1-800-447-8477).
• Be cautious of unsolicited requests for your personal, medical, and financial information. Medicare will not call enrollees to offer COVID-19 related products, services, or benefit reviews in exchange for your Medicare number.
• Be cautious of any COVID-19 testing site or testing-related solicitation that requires your financial or medical information in order to receive a free test.
• Check your Explanations of Benefits and Medicare statements to ensure that you recognize all of the charges to your Medicare account. If you see a charge you do not recognize, report it.
Medical equipment-related tips
• If medical equipment is delivered to you, don’t accept it unless it was ordered by your physician. Refuse the delivery or return it to the sender. Keep a record of the sender’s name and the date you returned the items.
• Be suspicious of anyone who offers you free medical equipment and then requests your Medicare number. If your personal information is compromised, it may be used in other fraud schemes.
• A physician that you know and trust should approve any requests for equipment to address your medical needs.
• Medicare enrollees should be cautious of unsolicited requests for their Medicare numbers. If anyone other than your physician’s office requests your Medicare information, do not provide it.
SOURCE: oig.hhs.gov/fraud
Report suspicious activity
• The HHS-OIG Hotline can be reached by phone at 1-800-HHS-TIPS (1-800-447-8477) or online at TIPS.HHS.GOV.
• If you suspect you’ve been a victim of a health care scam, file a consumer complaint at www.doj.nh.gov/consumer, or call the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office consumer protection hotline: 1-888-468-4454 or 603-271-3641. The hotline is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• People with Medicare who receive any items they did not order, including COVID-19 test kits or durable medical equipment (DME) such as braces, should call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) and report it. They should also contact Medicare if they suspect someone is using their Medicare number. If someone’s Medicare Beneficiary Identifier (MBI) has been compromised, Medicare will replace a beneficiary’s Medicare card with a new MBI.
Warning signs
• You receive an unsolicited call or other communication offering a free or low-cost medical device as a Medicare “benefit.”
• Someone claiming to be from Medicare asks for your Medicare or Social Security number. Medicare representatives almost never make unsolicited calls to consumers and do not ask for personal information by phone.
• Your quarterly Medicare Summary Notice (MSN) or an Explanation of Benefits (EOB) from your health plan lists medical equipment you did not order or receive.
How to protect yourself• Hang up on unsolicited calls offering you a medical device that will be billed to Medicare.
• Carefully review your Medicare Summary Notice and Explanation of Benefits. Call Medicare (800-633-4227) or your insurance company if you see claims for supplies or services you don’t recognize.
• Be aware that if you accept an offer of medical equipment, you could be responsible for up to 20% of the Medicare-approved cost of the item.
• Don’t give your Medicare or insurance number to strangers. Share it only with trusted health care providers.
• Don’t order durable medical equipment over the phone unless advised to do so by your physician.
• Don’t accept delivery of medical equipment unless it was ordered by your doctor.
• Don’t be swayed by scare tactics, such as claims by an equipment provider that you should get a device now because Medicare is running out of money. Charging Medicare for equipment for future use, before your doctor certifies it as medically necessary, is illegal.
Source: www.aarp.org
For help
• Federally funded, volunteer-based Senior Medicare Patrols (SMPs) can help you identify equipment fraud and other deceptive health care practices and notify the appropriate authorities. Visit: smpresource.org. Or call toll-free: 877-808-2468
• Call the AARP Fraud Watch Network helpline at: 877-908-3360.