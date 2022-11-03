MUSHROOMS

The galindoi variation of Psilocybe mexicana mushrooms.  

 Jahi Chikwendiu/Washington Post

Psilocybin, the active hallucinogen found in psychedelic mushrooms - also known as "magic mushrooms" - can effectively alleviate a severe bout of depression when administered in a single dose and combined with talk therapy, a new clinical study found.

Adults with depression who were administered a single 25-miligram dose of psilocybin were more likely to experience significant improvements in their mental health - both immediately and for up to three months - than others who were randomly assigned smaller doses of the same drug, said the peer-reviewed study, which was published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.