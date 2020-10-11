The Attorney General’s Office announced Oct. 6 the Charitable Trusts Unit will accept public comment on the proposed use of the proceeds from the sale of Frisbie Memorial Hospital of Rochester to FMH Health Services, LLC, a subsidiary of HCA Healthcare, Inc., along with assets — including donor-restricted funds — of the Frisbie Foundation, Inc.
The foundation is proposing to enter into an agreement with the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation (NHCF) where the foundation — renamed the Greater Rochester Community Health Foundation — would become a separate supporting organization with a separate board of directors. NHCF will manage the foundation’s funds and support its grant-making activities.
Comments may be submitted to the Charitable Trusts Unit on or before Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, either by email at charitabletrusts2@doj.nh.gov or by regular mail to: Charitable Trusts Unit, New Hampshire Department of Justice, 33 Capitol St., Concord, NH 03301.
State officials announced last February they would not oppose Frisbie Memorial Hospital’s proposed merger with HCA Healthcare.
In January 2019, Frisbie officials announced the hospital signed a letter of intent to explore the possibility of joining Nashville-based HCA Healthcare, the nation’s largest for-profit hospital chain. At the time, Frisbie officials said they hoped the move would help drive down costs for patients.
HCA Healthcare owns 185 hospitals and 123 surgery centers in 21 states and the United Kingdom. In New Hampshire, HCA owns Portsmouth Regional Hospital, a 220-bed hospital with a Level II trauma center, and Parkland Medical Center in Derry.
Frisbie is an acute-care community hospital with 88 beds providing inpatient and outpatient services to over 100,000 people in the Seacoast region. It operates as a nonprofit health care charitable trust organized under New Hampshire law.
In February, Attorney General Gordon MacDonald announced the state’s Charitable Trusts Unit and Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau completed their reviews of the proposed acquisition. The Charitable Trusts Unit is required to review acquisition transactions involving nonprofit hospitals in accordance with state law.
In September 2019, MacDonald’s office blocked a proposed merger between the parent companies of Exeter Hospital and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, saying it would likely decrease competition and increase the cost of health care on the Seacoast.
A $20 million community foundation will be created as a part of the merger.