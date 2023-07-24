The state is proposing a new forensic psychiatric hospital to be built on the grounds of New Hampshire Hospital in Concord. A virtual public information session will be held on Monday, July 31 at 6 p.m.
Members of the public can ask questions and submit comments about the state’s proposal to build a forensic psychiatric hospital in Concord during an online information session set for Monday, July 31.
The virtual session, which begins at 6 p.m., will provide an update to neighbors and the public on the construction of a secure forensic facility adjacent to New Hampshire Hospital.
The new 24-bed hospital is designed to provide “skilled psychiatric treatment in a safe, secure, and therapeutic environment for forensic patients,” according to a statement from the Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Administrative Services and New Hampshire Hospital.
More information about the proposed facility, and a link to the Zoom session on July 31, is at rb.gy/khc3z.
When lawmakers first held talks on the project nearly a decade ago, the price tag was $30 million. That figure has since swelled to nearly $45 million. Health and Human Services Interim Commissioner Lori Weaver has received permission from legislative budget writers to move nearly $6 million from other programs to this project.
State officials initially asked the Legislature to consider a 60-bed project adjacent to New Hampshire Hospital in Concord (NHH) that can care for up to 180 residents, but it has two closed wings due to short staffing and needed repairs.
They then lowered the request to 40 beds.
Ellen Lapointe, NHH CEO, has referred to the smaller project as a “good start” with 24 beds in a 41,000-square-foot secure facility that will have separate wings for male and female residents.
Currently there are 22 civilly committed patients housed at the Secure Psychiatric Unit (SPU) on the State Prison grounds in Concord that is not accredited to deliver mental health services.
These patients have no convictions yet are housed in prison, mixed in with individuals convicted of various crimes.
Mental health advocates, legislators and the U.S. Commission on Human Rights all concluded the state prison site was not an appropriate place for mental health treatment.
The single patient bedrooms include a private bathroom, built-in wardrobe/desk and weighted bed and chair, state officials said.
Treatment spaces include a medical treatment suite, recreational therapy, vocational kitchen, group meeting rooms, a library/chapel, seclusion rooms, dining space and visitation rooms.
There will be two exterior yards for patient exercise and exposure to the outdoors according to the project’s final design.
During informational meetings in Concord, state officials told abutters and other residents a 16-foot high fence of wood and steel construction would keep these residents from leaving the complex.
Two forensic psychiatrists, two forensic psychologists, and a behavioral analyst along with forensic technicians will provide advanced care.
State dollars will cover 82% of the construction cost with federal grants making up the rest.