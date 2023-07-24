New Hampshire Hospital

The state is proposing a new forensic psychiatric hospital to be built on the grounds of New Hampshire Hospital in Concord. A virtual public information session will be held on Monday, July 31 at 6 p.m.

Members of the public can ask questions and submit comments about the state’s proposal to build a forensic psychiatric hospital in Concord during an online information session set for Monday, July 31.

The virtual session, which begins at 6 p.m., will provide an update to neighbors and the public on the construction of a secure forensic facility adjacent to New Hampshire Hospital.