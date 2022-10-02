One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during her lifetime. A group of 51 men from New Hampshire is joining together to serve as ambassadors for the seventh annual Real Men Wear Pink New Hampshire campaign.
From now and through October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, these men will wear pink to raise awareness of the disease as they work to raise funds to support the breast cancer efforts of the American Cancer Society.
Real Men Wear Pink of New Hampshire Presented by Associated Grocers of New England is a distinguished group of community leaders who are determined to raise awareness and money to support the American Cancer Society mission to save more lives than ever from breast cancer.
“Funds raised help us save lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, innovative breast cancer research, and patient support.” said Nancy Mathis, Senior Development Manager for the American Cancer Society.
Cancer touches each of us in different ways, and our Real Men ambassadors each have personal reasons for participating in the campaign. Each Real Men Wear Pink participant accepts a fundraising challenge and will compete to be the top fundraiser among his peers by the end of the campaign.
“I continue to participate in the Real Men Wear Pink Program through the American Cancer Society to raise awareness and fight for a cure. Too many of my close relatives and friends have been impacted by breast cancer and it will take our generation’s leadership and advocacy to cure this disease for the next,” said Chuck Lloyd, President, White Mountains Community College.
We are thankful for the support from our campaign sponsors, Associated Grocers of New England, Dartmouth Health, Concord Imaging Center, Solutions Health, Proulx Oil and St. Joseph Hospital along with our incredible media sponsors, the New Hampshire Union Leader, NH Business Review, and NH Magazine.
“Our community can make a huge impact in the breast cancer cause,” said Mathis. “We are grateful to our Real Men Wear Pink participants for lending their voices to this cause and fighting for everyone affected by breast cancer.”