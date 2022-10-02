Chuck Lloyd - pic1

Chuck Lloyd, President of White Mountains Community College, has participated in the Real Men Wear Pink campaign multiple times.

 Photo Provided by ACS

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during her lifetime. A group of 51 men from New Hampshire is joining together to serve as ambassadors for the seventh annual Real Men Wear Pink New Hampshire campaign.

From now and through October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, these men will wear pink to raise awareness of the disease as they work to raise funds to support the breast cancer efforts of the American Cancer Society.