Q: What’s going on with COVID-19 these days? Half of the news sounds good, half bad. — Gene W., Annapolis, Maryland

A: The past two years have been a tutorial in how science evolves and how “doing the best we can, until we learn more” can cause a lot of confusion. Fortunately, we know a whole lot more now about COVID-19 than we did even a year ago.

