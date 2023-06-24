Q: I’m 45 pounds overweight and have been diagnosed with diabetes. I know I have to shed it and reclaim my health, but it’s hard to get started. Any suggestions? — Clara F., Gainesville, Florida
A: Bravo for accepting the challenge of improving your health and increasing your longevity. It is not easy to retool your lifestyle and achieve lasting results. But it can be done.
Rule 1: Go slow. You’re making changes for your lifetime, not for this season or this year.
Rule 2: Don’t think of achieving a healthy weight as a high-pressure task but as something that delivers joy by improving your physical and emotional well-being.
One reason it can be hard to beat obesity is that it’s linked to the development of depression and anxiety. A new study found that more than 13% of obese women develop depression, while only about 5% of non-obese women do.
Increasing your physical activity goes a long way to lifting your spirits, making it easier to stick with your weight-management plan. Discover how to enjoy building your endurance at LongevityPlaybook.com.
Joining weight-loss support groups and getting therapy for emotional challenges is also effective. And for some people, bariatric surgery may be a smart choice. Sustained weight loss without surgery also dramatically reduces your risks for a host of chronic diseases.
Another incentive to help you stick to your new plan? A study published in KFF News says that diabetes and oppressive medical debt often go hand in hand. Achieving a healthy weight through improved nutrition, increased activity and well-managed stress can help you lose weight, reverse diabetes and reduce your financial risks.
If you need more help, the GLP-1 drugs for Type 2 diabetes including Ozempic and Mounjaro seem to have exceptional anti-craving benefits that lead to weight loss in most folks.
For a discussion of strategies to achieve a normal BMI, sign up for the free newsletter at LongevityPlaybook.com or look in the library on the LongevityPlaybook.com app.
Q: What is the relationship between a healthy gut and a long life? And how can I make sure my gut is healthy? — Eric R., San Jose, California
A: World Microbiome Day (June 27) is a celebration of the remarkable power of the trillions of microbes (viruses, bacteria, fungi, protozoa) that live in your intestinal tract. This inner world affects everything from your mental health to your immune strength and glucose levels.
New insights about how your microbiome impacts your well-being have shown that in the earliest stages of Parkinson’s, a person’s gut biome goes off track — disrupting the gut-brain pathway and opening the door to neurological dysfunction. Researchers have also figured out that when the gut biome is disrupted, the lining of your gut loses integrity and harmful bacteria can flow into the bloodstream, triggering inflammation. This can cause conditions such as Crohn’s disease and dysregulate glucose levels.
On the good side — a healthy microbiome can power you through decades of good health. Researchers at the University of Copenhagen have learned that the mix of intestinal bacteria and bacterial viruses (that’s viruses that dine on bacteria) in folks who live to be 100 is highly diverse, accounting for their ability to fight infection and disease.
So how do you promote gut diversity and reap the long-term benefits?
— Eat high fiber foods: 100% whole grains, fruits and vegetables.
— Consider taking bovine (cow) colostrum to bolster gut health and strengthen your immune system. I take 2,000 milligrams daily. I also alternate between taking TruBiotics and Digestive Advantage. For all adults the TruBiotics delivers a proprietary blend of Lactobacillus acidophilus and Bifodobacterium; in their capsules for women, there is Lactobacillus reuteri, L. rhamnosus and Bifidobacterium lactis. The women’s capsules also contain vitamin D and calcium, targeting menopausal concerns with vaginal health and bone density. Digestive Advantage daily capsules contain Bacillus coagulans.
— And don’t forget to enjoy foods that feed your “good” microbes — such as kimchi, sauerkraut and kefir.