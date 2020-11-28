Hypothermia is a rapid loss of body heat that leads to lower body temperature.
Cause: Prolonged exposure to the cold.
Complications: Can affect the brain and prevent clear thinking.
At higher risk: Older adults, babies in cold rooms, people who are outside for long periods and people who use alcohol or illicit drugs.
Warning signs: Shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech, drowsiness. In babies: bright red, cold skin, low energy.
Treatment: Medical attention if body temperature falls below 95 degrees. Get person to warm room or shelter, remove wet clothing. Warm the torso with blankets or clothing. Warm drinks, but not alcohol. Use CPR if unconscious and no pulse.