The 38th annual Gail Singer Memorial Blood Drive kicked off its 2021 Corporate Challenge on Wednesday in Manchester.
Business and civic leaders gathered at the Envy Sports Club & Cafe on Queen City Avenue to pledge their support for New Hampshire’s signature blood drive, the American Red Cross reported. Attendees included Mayor Joyce Craig, People’s United Bank President Dianne Mercier, and Dr. Greg Baxter, president of Elliot Health Systems.
This year’s blood drive will take place Aug 17-18 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown on Elm Street.
“Our goal is to collect 1,200 units of blood over two days,” Regional Chief Executive Officer of American Red Cross of Northern New England Stephanie Couturier said.
The blood drive is the largest American Red Cross blood drive in New England, according to its website. Its name honors the wife of Gary Singer, owner of Merchants Auto in Hooksett, who was was diagnosed with leukemia in 1984, and tragically passed away at the age of 29. Since its first drive, it has collected more than 35,000 pints of blood.
At the kickoff, Red Cross representatives talked about the important role of the Gail Singer Memorial Blood Drive in fortifying New Hampshire’s blood supply.
“We are at a critical shortage,” Couturier said.”
Couturier said one of the causes of the shortage is the large number of operations being performed after many were postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There is a lot of delayed care,” she said.
She also said that summer is a tough time for blood donations.
“Schools are closed and people are on vacation,” she said.
This year’s slogan, “Exercise Good Judgment ... Give Blood,” fit the location of the kickoff, Envy owner Salino Ausiello said. Ausiello has hosted blood drives at Envy in the past and is giving out prizes for blood donors this year.
“We are giving away a week pass to Envy to every donor,” he said.
Envy is also raising awareness of employees and customers through flyers, Ausiello said.
To donate blood, participants can use the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 800-733-2767.
In addition, potential donors can enable the blood donor skill on Alexa Echo devices to make an appointment, according to the Red Cross.
Individuals of all blood types may be eligible to donate blood if they are 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health.
Mary Brant, the regional communications manager of Red Cross of Northern New England, said that donors should schedule appointments before coming to the drive.