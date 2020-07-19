DHMC names Reeves executive VP
LEBANON — Susan A. Reeves has been named executive vice president of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. Reeves has been a member of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock community for more than 40 years. Early in her career, her clinical specialty was oncology, with a sub-specialty in radiation oncology nursing. As part of a contractual arrangement with D-H beginning in 2007, she led the Nursing program at Colby-Sawyer College as dean and professor in the School of Nursing and Health Professions. She stayed there until her return to D-H as the chief nursing executive in June 2017.
GZA honored by engineering council
NORWOOD, Mass. — GZA, a firm that provides geotechnical, environmental, ecological, water and construction management services, was honored by the American Council of Engineering Companies of New Hampshire with a Gold Award in its 2020 Engineering Excellence Awards.
GZA won the honors in the “Studies, Research and Consulting” category for work by team members based in Bedford, N.H., and Norwood, Mass., in support of a large-scale real estate redevelopment of a former industrial site.
The GZA team members honored by the council were Senior Project Manager Jay L. Hodkinson, Senior Consultant Michael A. Gray, Chief of Technical Practice James V. Errico, Chief of Client Services and Senior Principal Alfred J. Ricciardelli, Principal Randy J. Meuse, Principal Bruce W. Fairless and Associate Principal David G. Lamothe.
Two join Wicks Insurance
NASHUA — Jessica LeSan rejoined the Wicks Insurance sales team. LeSan, an associate agent for the group’s Nashua agency, worked for the group in 2018 prior to moving out of state. She is licensed for property and casualty. Dan Kantorovich of Acton, Mass., recently joined the Wicks Insurance Group. He is an associate agent in the group’s Chelmsford, Mass., agency. Kantorovich is licensed for property and casualty and speaks fluent Russian.
Humane society adds two to board
SWANZEY — The Monadnock Humane Society Board of Directors appointed Lee Rigby and Lindsay Carter as new members.
Rigby interned at a dog training school on the north side of Chicago. She founded her own business in 2002, Dog’s Best Friend Training, and continued to operate it after relocating to Vermont in 2004. She began volunteering with the Monadnock Humane Society in 2014.
Carter is originally from Florida, where she volunteered at a local animal shelter, fostering cats and kittens over many years.
She relocated to New Hampshire in 2005 and began volunteering at the Monadnock Humane Society in 2017.