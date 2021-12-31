211212-news-covid-_ROY1474.jpg
Buy Now

Abbey Gringas, from Portsmouth, gets a booster shot from Hayden Starr, a Manchester firefighter during a clinic held at Memorial High School on Saturday.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

Registration will open on Monday for appointments at 14 state-run booster clinics for people who received their COVID-19 vaccines at least six months ago. 

The state Department of Health and Human Services announced the 14 clinic sites this week:

  • Ashland: Former Liquor Store, 46 Main St.
  • Berlin: site location is pending
  • Claremont: Former Liquor Store, 367 Washington St.
  • Concord: Police Standards and Training, 17 Institute Drive
  • Exeter: Exeter High School, 1 Blue Hawk Drive
  • Keene: 62 Maple Ave.
  • Laconia: Lakes Region Community College, 379 Belmont Road
  • Manchester: Memorial High School, 1 Crusader Way
  • Milford: Milford High School, 100 West St.
  • Rochester: Spaulding Commons, 306 North Main St.
  • Salem: Salem Jr. High School (Woodbury School), 206 Main St.
  • Tamworth: Community Action Program Building, 448 White Mountain Highway
  • West Lebanon: Former JCPenney, 250 N. Plainfield Road, Unit 202
  • North Haverhill: Horse Meadow Senior Center, 91 Horse Meadow Road

Some 10,000 people got booster shots during a series of clinics held in early December. Appointments filled up quickly, but walk-in appointments became available in the early afternoon, when some people did not show up for their appointments. 

The state has not announced how many appointments will be available, but anticipated the January clinics would have more appointments available than the December clinics. 