Registration will open on Monday for appointments at 14 state-run booster clinics for people who received their COVID-19 vaccines at least six months ago.
The state Department of Health and Human Services announced the 14 clinic sites this week:
Ashland: Former Liquor Store, 46 Main St.
Berlin: site location is pending
Claremont: Former Liquor Store, 367 Washington St.
Concord: Police Standards and Training, 17 Institute Drive
Exeter: Exeter High School, 1 Blue Hawk Drive
Keene: 62 Maple Ave.
Laconia: Lakes Region Community College, 379 Belmont Road
Manchester: Memorial High School, 1 Crusader Way
Milford: Milford High School, 100 West St.
Rochester: Spaulding Commons, 306 North Main St.
Salem: Salem Jr. High School (Woodbury School), 206 Main St.
Tamworth: Community Action Program Building, 448 White Mountain Highway
West Lebanon: Former JCPenney, 250 N. Plainfield Road, Unit 202
North Haverhill: Horse Meadow Senior Center, 91 Horse Meadow Road
Some 10,000 people got booster shots during a series of clinics held in early December. Appointments filled up quickly, but walk-in appointments became available in the early afternoon, when some people did not show up for their appointments.
The state has not announced how many appointments will be available, but anticipated the January clinics would have more appointments available than the December clinics.