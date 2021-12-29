Remote in nature, Waypoint SleepOut scheduled for March 25 Staff Report Mark Hayward Author email Dec 29, 2021 39 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The private social-service organization Waypoint has scheduled its eighth annual SleepOut for March 25 but is keeping it remote in nature.Rather than gather in a central spot as it has done in year’s past, Waypoint is urging participants to raise money and then sleep outside “in a socially distanced way” at a place of their choosing.The SleepOut focuses on raising money for programs to address youth homelessness, including an overnight shelter for youth in Manchester. More information is available at Waypointnh.org Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY