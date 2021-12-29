The private social-service organization Waypoint has scheduled its eighth annual SleepOut for March 25 but is keeping it remote in nature.

Rather than gather in a central spot as it has done in year’s past, Waypoint is urging participants to raise money and then sleep outside “in a socially distanced way” at a place of their choosing.

The SleepOut focuses on raising money for programs to address youth homelessness, including an overnight shelter for youth in Manchester. More information is available at Waypointnh.org