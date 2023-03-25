New Hampshire’s mental health professionals have a list of items they believe policy makers should focus on to create a stronger system of mental health care:
Mental health training and education that ignites interest in high school. Student loan relief for bachelor’s level graduates who enter social work and human services. Better starting pay.
Also, wraparound and intensive services that treat people with chronic mental illness where they live — and reduce crisis visits to emergency rooms. A network of mental health urgent care centers, similar to ones found in Arizona.
“We know what we need to do if we had a magic wand. We know what it could look like,” said Lynn Stanley, executive director of the New Hampshire chapter of the National Association of Social Workers.
“One of the benefits of a small state is we connect with each other really well.”
In addition to expanding coordination and collaboration between mental health providers in all settings, including private practice and schools, Dr. William Torrey, chief of psychiatry at Dartmouth Health, hopes for a culture shift that will give mental health an equal seat at the health care table.
Hospitals “should be treating mental health and addiction with the same seriousness of purpose as every other illness, with quality care. Every sector has a lot to offer. We have to work together,” he said.
Dartmouth can currently provide continuing education and professional consultations via teleconference to psychiatrists statewide on specialties including child and adult psychiatry, autism and developmental disabilities, treatment-resistant depression, and pregnancy and parenting challenges in people with substance use disorders.
Hospitals and community mental health centers should be paid to offer continuing education and training — which would help attract and retain staff, he said.
“The solution to burnout doesn’t tend to be working less. It’s feeling your job is meaningful, that you’re successfully able to do the work that brought you into the field in the first place.”
Policymakers need to pioneer and prioritize addressing the social determinants of health, according to mental health advocates and social workers. Many patients have co-occurring disorders and simultaneous needs for housing, food, employment and safety.
“If you don’t take care of those basic needs, it’s hard for people to recover from mental health issues and substance misuse,” said Susan Stearns, executive director of NAMI-NH, the state’s chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. NH988, the state’s crisis and suicide prevention text hotline, needs the Federal Communications Commission to support universal geolocation. Until then, calls from cellphones with out-of-state area codes will first reach call centers out of state, according to 988 planners. For a local response every time, call or text NH Rapid Response at 833-710-6477 or going to NH988.com to chat online.
Cynthia Whitaker, executive director at Greater Nashua Mental Health, hopes mental health and peer support groups will be used as prevention — not just as support after hospitalization or residential treatment.
A double-digit Medicaid reimbursement rate hike may be needed to bring CMHC wages to the national average, according to the New Hampshire Community Behavioral Health Association.
“Unlike hospitals or private providers, Medicare is our primary source of revenue, so the lack of adequate rates has a larger impact,” Jay Couture, president and CEO of Seacoast Mental Health Center, said in an email.
“Because we haven’t been able to compete with other health care providers” on salary and benefits, “we lose staff.”
Seacoast Mental Health Center, located in Portsmouth and Exeter, currently has 28 unfilled positions.