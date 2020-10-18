Nearly 1 in 8 commercially insured patients nationwide who underwent an elective colonoscopy between 2012 and 2017 performed by an in-network provider received “surprise” bills for out-of-network expenses, often totaling hundreds of dollars or more, new analysis from a team led by a UVA Health doctor shows.
James M. Scheiman, MD, chief of UVA’s Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, said he has been deeply concerned that surprise billing may deter patients from getting recommended colonoscopies, increasing the chances that cancer and other digestive disorders remain undetected. So he and his collaborators set out to document the scope of the problem and develop potential solutions.
“Colonoscopy is the most effective colorectal cancer prevention strategy in our medical toolbox,” Scheiman said. “We cannot let out-of-pocket costs deter patients from undergoing this potentially lifesaving screening test.”
Scheiman and colleagues at the University of Michigan reviewed 1.1 million claims from a large national insurer for elective colonoscopies that were performed across the country between 2012 and 2017 where both the endoscopists and the hospital facilities were in-network. Of those, 12.1% involved out-of-network claims, with an average surprise bill of $418.
These bills often came because of the use of out-of-network anesthesiologists (64% of cases; median surprise bill of $488) and out-of-network pathologists (40% of cases; median surprise bill of $248).
“Particularly concerning was that 1 in 12 procedures that did not have an associated intervention had an out-of-network claim,” the researchers write in a new paper in the Annals of Internal Medicine. “This outcome is disconcerting since federal regulations eliminate consumer cost-sharing for screening colonoscopy when performed in-network; and 2) a recent Federal Reserve Study reported that 40% of Americans do not have $400 to cover unexpected expenses.”
The researchers go on to make important recommendations to spare patients surprise bills: Endoscopists and hospitals should partner with anesthesia and pathology providers who are in-network, and they should consider cost-saving strategies such as endoscopist-provided sedation rather than use of deeper anesthesia.
Also, they say considerable health care dollars could be saved by adopting a strategy where not all low-risk polyps are sent for pathological evaluation. “In the longer term, we must enhance ongoing reform efforts to remove consumer cost sharing for all clinically indicated care associated with colonoscopy,” the researchers write.
“In addition to insurance reform, which is essential to resolve this risk of cost-sharing,” Scheiman said, “we need tools to accurate predict out-of-pocket responsibilities for patients before the procedure is performed to allow opportunities to limit costs without impact on quality.”