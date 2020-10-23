State health officials warn that several people who have tested positive for COVID-19 visited restaurants while they could have been infectious. The state warns people who have visited two restaurants in Concord, two restaurants in Portsmouth and one in Peterborough to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms, like a fever, cough or fatigue.
If symptoms develop, state health officials advise people to get tested for COVID-19.
State health officials issued a news release Friday regarding the following restaurants:
The Draft Sports Bar and Grill, Concord
At least five people who have tested positive for COVID-19 visited The Draft Sports Bar and Grill, on South Main Street in Concord, while they may haven been infectious. State health officials said the investigation into exposure at The Draft Sports Bar and Grill is ongoing. Anyone who visited the restaurant after Oct. 9 is advised to watch for symptoms like a fever, cough or fatigue, and get a COVID-19 test.
State health officials said in particular, people who visited the Draft Friday Oct. 9, Sunday Oct. 11 and between Wednesday, Oct. 14 and Sunday Oct. 18 should watch for COVID symptoms.
The Barley House Restaurant and Tavern, Concord
Two people who have tested positive for COVID-19 reported visiting The Barley House Restaurant and Tavern on South Main Street in Concord while they could have been infectious. State health officials warn people who visited the bar on Monday, Oct. 12, Tuesday, Oct. 13, Wednesday, Oct. 14 or Friday, Oct. 16 could have been exposed to the virus.
State health officials said their investigation into exposure at the Barley House is ongoing. Anyone who has visited the restaurant since Oct. 12 should watch for symptoms like a fever, cough or fatigue, and get a COVID-19 test if symptoms develop.
Daniel Street Tavern, Portsmouth
Four people who have tested positive for COVID-19 visited the Daniel Street Tavern while those people may have been infectious. State health officials warn that people in the bar area on Friday Oct. 9, Wednesday Oct. 14 and Thursday Oct. 15 could have been exposed to the virus.
The Goat Bar and Grill, Portsmouth
One person who has tested positive for COVID-19 after visited The Goat Bar and Grill, on Congress Street in Portsmouth, while that person may have been infectious. State health officials warn that people at the bar on Thursday, Oct. 15 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. could have been exposed to the virus.
Bantam Grill, Peterborough
At least one person who has tested positive for COVID-19 visited Bantam Grill on Jaffrey Road in Peterborough on Tuesday, Oct. 13, while he or she could have been infectious.