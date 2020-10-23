People who ate at several restaurants in Concord, Portsmouth and Peterborough should be tested for COVID-19 if they experience fever, cough or fatigue, after they were exposed to patrons who were infected, state officials said.
The restaurants identified by officials were The Draft Sports Bar and Grill and the Barley House Restaurant and Tavern in Concord, Daniel Street Tavern and The Goat Bar and Grill in Portsmouth and the Bantam Grill in Peterborough.
At least five people who have tested positive for COVID-19 visited the Draft Sports Bar and Grill, on South Main. People who visited the bar Friday, Oct. 9, Sunday, Oct. 11 and between Wednesday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 18 are especially at risk.
Two people who tested positive were at The Barley House Restaurant and Tavern on South Main. People who were at the bar on Monday, Oct. 12, Tuesday, Oct. 13, Wednesday, Oct. 14 or Friday, Oct. 16 could have been exposed.
Four people who have tested positive visited the Daniel Street Tavern. Patrons in the bar area on Friday, Oct. 9, Wednesday, Oct. 14 and Thursday, Oct. 15 could have been exposed. One person who tested positive went to The Goat Bar and Grill, on Congress Street in Portsmouth on Thursday, Oct. 15 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
At least one person who has tested positive visited Bantam Grill on Jaffrey Road in Peterborough on Tuesday, Oct. 13.