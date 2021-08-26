New Hampshire’s largest hospital, as well as one of the state’s smallest, announced new COVID-19 restrictions Thursday to deal with surging infections and rising hospitalizations.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center announced renewed limits on visitors this week at all its facilities, including Cheshire Medical Center and New London Hospital. At Memorial Hospital in North Conway, hospital leaders are worried that the COVID-19 surge, coupled with high demand for other services, will soon overwhelm the rural hospital’s 25 beds.
Memorial president Art Mathisen said that while most patients are hospitalized for reasons other than COVID-19, a potential COVID surge driven by the delta variant could stretch health care resources to the breaking point.
“In the near future, we may get to the point where we have reached bed capacity,” he said.
Mathisen said the issue is bigger than Memorial Hospital. He said this week, Memorial staff tried to transfer a patient to a larger hospital to get more specialized care but were turned down by 16 different hospitals, all concerned about their capacity.
“That really caused me to say, we need to start planning,” Mathisen said. Memorial Hospital has returned to the state of emergency it had been under from March 2020 until mid-July of this year, reassembling its incident command team and planning for a surge.
Mathisen said he hoped people would get vaccinated against COVID-19, because even if a vaccinated person is infected with the virus, the vaccine has a high rate of protection against serious illness and helps keep people out of the hospital, freeing up resources for others.
In the face of high community transmission around New Hampshire, Dartmouth-Hitchcock reinstated some COVID-19 protocols this week for its facilities across New Hampshire.
Anyone admitted to a Dartmouth-Hitchcock facility will be tested for COVID-19, and the hospital group is limiting visitors again.
Most adult patients at Dartmouth-Hitchcock facilities are now allowed just one visitor per day.
Two designated caregivers will be allowed to visit children in inpatient units, and two caregivers can come to appointments for newborns and infants. Only one adult can accompany children receiving outpatient care.
Two adults can be with a woman during labor and delivery, according to hospital policy, but only one can remain for the entire hospital stay.
In southern New Hampshire, other hospitals have not announced new restrictions, but leaders are keeping a close eye on community transmission levels.
SolutionHealth, the parent company of the Elliot Hospital in Manchester and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, has not instituted additional restrictions. But spokeswoman Dawn Fernald said SolutionHealth’s “incident command” teams have started meeting again.
At Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, spokeswoman Lauren Collins-Cline said hospital leaders are evaluating the situation weekly to determine if any new restrictions will become necessary.