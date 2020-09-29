Barry White was known for his bass-baritone that delivered such low-n-slow ballads as “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love, Babe.” Unfortunately, his easygoing style didn’t prevent him from dying from complications of high blood pressure. It’s a risk more and more Americans face every year, despite the push for regular screening and the availability of effective antihypertension medications.

According to a study presented at the American Heart Association’s Hypertension 2020 Scientific Sessions with the pessimistic title “Hypertension Control in the U.S. 2009-2018: Rapidly Reversing Years of Progress,” between 1999-2000, around 32% of Americans were able to maintain a healthy blood pressure of 140/90mmHg or less (the guidelines that year). By 2013-2014, the number had risen to more than half (54.5%). Bravo! But by 2015-2016, there was a 6% drop to 48%. And, as of 2017-2018, fewer than 44% of U.S. adults had a heart-healthy blood pressure.

In 2017, the measure of a healthy blood pressure was lowered from 140/90mmHg to 130/80mmHg, because research shows earlier interventions prevent heart attack and strokes. But we suggest you go lower and aim for 115/75. After all, around half a million folks will die this year from HBP-related causes.

So, sign on to reverse the national trend by adopting three tried-and-true interventions: 1) get 300 minutes of exercise weekly; 2) maintain a healthy weight through a plant-based diet that eliminates highly-processed foods and red meats; and 3) know your numbers and talk to your doc about medication if lifestyle intervention doesn’t help enough.

Mehmet Oz, M.D. is host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” and Mike Roizen, M.D. is Chief Wellness Officer Emeritus at Cleveland Clinic. To live your healthiest, tune into “The Dr. Oz Show” or visit www.sharecare.com.

