Two New Hampshire university nursing schools have been named among the top 100 in the nation.
Rivier University in Nashua and the University of New Hampshire in Durham were recognized in the top 100 rankings for 2020 issued by the Nursing Schools Almanac.
“This is a real honor for us, and we are very proud, especially our faculty who works so hard with students who desperately want to become nurses,” said Dr. Paula Williams, Dean of the Division of Nursing and Health Professions at Rivier University.
“It is a big, serious decision to become a nurse right now, especially while dealing with COVID-19. These individuals are out there working on the front lines.”
Rivier University is ranked 98th, and UNH is ranked 80th.
Rivier also ranked 49th among the nation’s top private schools, and UNH ranked 42nd among the nation’s top public schools.
“The Department of Nursing at UNH’s College of Health and Human Services offers several nursing pathways, including traditional four-year BSN degree, a direct-entry MSN program, and MSN degree with three tracks and an online DNP program,” stated the Nursing Schools Almanac.
The publication went on to say that the UNH curriculum offers specializations in clinical nurse leader, evidence-based nursing and family nurse practitioners, while also offering post-master’s certificates.
Rivier University also was recognized for its top ranking among New Hampshire's private nursing schools.
“We are so honored to have that recognition in the state, especially since there are a lot of wonderful schools in New Hampshire,” Williams said on Thursday.
Sister Paula Marie Buley, president of Rivier University, said in a statement that Rivier’s scope of nursing programs, from associate degree to doctoral degree, is unique, which allows Rivier to leverage clinical experiences and employment relationships throughout the region.
“The university has graduated more nurses than any other institution in New Hampshire, while maintaining the highest standards for nurse preparation,” Buley said in a statement.
The national and regional rankings reflects the commitment and vision of the academic leadership and faculty, she said.
Rivier has about 90 adjunct faculty and 20 full-time nursing faculty, according to Williams.
She predicted that within the next five to 10 years, many nurses throughout New Hampshire and the country will be retiring, and positions will need to be filled.
“Nursing is becoming more technical. Fortunately, for our undergraduate students, they are given experience in community health nursing and are getting a lot more hours than ever in the past,” Williams said. “Public health nursing is so very important, especially now with the pandemic.”
Nursing Schools Almanac assessed schools in three areas -- academic prestige and perceived value, breadth and depth of nursing programs offered, and students success, including the National Council Licensure Examination.
Over the past three years, Rivier students have achieved an aggregate NCLEX passing rate of 99%.