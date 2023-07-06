First they're a curiosity -- then a welcome if slightly odd-looking presence as they roll along corridors at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
Three robots, resembling automated 4-foot refrigerators on wheels, are delivering medications this summer from the hospital's pharmacy to units in the center's Patient Pavilion.
It's a long walk for a human, and it's saving the pharmacy technicians and nursing staff time they now can devote to compounding and dispensing medications, and overall patient care.
In use at large hospitals across the country, the TUG robots arrived June 19. Two have programmed delivery schedules and routes like a bus. The third is programmed by staff selecting destinations from an electronic menu, loading the medication and sending the delivery robot on its way.
This is a first for the DHMC pharmacy. Specimen transfer robots have been used in the hospital laboratory for two to three years.
"In response to the COVID pandemic, we were seeing increased workloads for pharmacy tech and nursing teams" -- a pressure felt hospital wide, said Pranati Kuchimanchi, DHMC's clinical pharmacy head for medication systems and operations.
"With a hospital system as expansive as ours, time is of the essence," the pharmacist said. "By automating medication transportation, we can allocate more pharmacy resources toward essential patient care tasks like compounding and compliance."
The pharmacy was coached in their use by colleagues in the pharmacy at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, a larger hospital that found the robots to be manpower-savers.
The robots are designed to differentiate between people and objects, and do not carry controlled substances. They contain sensors that activate elevators and their own private doors to the pharmacy, where a light goes off to announce their arrival.
They are still in the testing phase, and it's too early to tell if they will be used at other Dartmouth Health Centers around the state, Kuchimanchi said.
While they are able to communicate by voice, their capacity for speech has not been activated yet, and they don't interact with patients.
After three weeks at DMCH, the staff is enthused.
"In the test run, everyone hops to the side and says, 'Oh, cool. Look at it go!'" Kuchimanchi said, as the automated medication box glides down a hall, dedicated to a single goal.
"Everyone's excited that it's helping them refocus and concentrate on patient care, and gives a secure way to have medications delivered," Kuchimanchi said. "It's new technology, so it's super exciting."