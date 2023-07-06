DHMC robot

DHMC has acquired three TUG robots to deliver medication from the pharmacy on level 2 to the new inpatient units on levels 3 and 4 of the Patient Pavilion.

 Provided by DHMC

First they're a curiosity -- then a welcome if slightly odd-looking presence as they roll along corridors at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

Three robots, resembling automated 4-foot refrigerators on wheels, are delivering medications this summer from the hospital's pharmacy to units in the center's Patient Pavilion.