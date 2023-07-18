FILE PHOTO: Evidence of Alzheimer’s disease on PET scans at the Center for Alzheimer Research and Treatment in Boston

FILE PHOTO: A doctor points out evidence of Alzheimer’s disease on PET scans at the Center for Alzheimer Research and Treatment (CART) at Brigham And Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., March 30, 2023. 

 BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS

About one in 10 Granite Staters over 65 has been diagnosed with the most common form of dementia, according to the first county-by-county research into the prevalence of Alzheimer's disease.

Hillsborough County, with roughly 7,300 known cases of Alzheimer's, has the highest concentration (10.4%), followed by Coos (10.3%) with 800 cases, Grafton and Merrimack counties (10.2%) with 2,000 and 3,000 cases respectively, and Strafford (10.1%) with 2,100 cases. The statewide average for the memory-robbing disease is about 10%.