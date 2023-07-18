The first county-by-county research into the prevalence of Alzheimer's disease shows that 9.7% to 10.4% of Granite Staters age 65 and older have been diagnosed with the most common type of dementia.

Hillsborough County, with roughly 7,300 known cases of Alzheimer's, has the highest prevalence (10.4%), followed by Coos (10.3%) with 800 cases, Grafton and Merrimack counties (10.2%) with 2,000 and 3,000 cases respectively, and Strafford (10.1%) with 2,100 known cases of the disease.