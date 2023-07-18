About one in 10 Granite Staters over 65 has been diagnosed with the most common form of dementia, according to the first county-by-county research into the prevalence of Alzheimer's disease.
Hillsborough County, with roughly 7,300 known cases of Alzheimer's, has the highest concentration (10.4%), followed by Coos (10.3%) with 800 cases, Grafton and Merrimack counties (10.2%) with 2,000 and 3,000 cases respectively, and Strafford (10.1%) with 2,100 cases. The statewide average for the memory-robbing disease is about 10%.
"New Hampshire is one of the oldest states age-wise, and the prevalence has been steadily increasing," said Susan Antkowiak, vice president of the Massachusetts/New Hampshire chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. "Age is the greatest risk factor."
Roughly 30% of New Hampshire's population is expected to be 60 or older in seven years, according to the U.S. Census.
Other risk factors include diabetes, cardiovascular disease, low levels of education and cognitive stimulation, poor sleep, diet and exercise habits, lack of access to quality health care, high levels of stress, and race and ethnicity.
The study showed that older Black Americans are twice as likely as older White Americans to develop Alzheimer's disease, and that Hispanic Americans are 1.5 times as likely to be affected as Whites.
According to the report released Monday at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in Amsterdam, Sullivan County, with 1,000 diagnosed case, has a rate of 10% among those 65 or older. Cheshire was at 9.9% with 1,600 cases. Rockingham County, at 9.8%, had about 5,900. Belknap had 1,400 cases (9.7%). Carroll, with a 9.5% rate, also had 1,400.
The numbers reflect estimates to the nearest hundred.
"This information, in addition to raising awareness of the Alzheimer's crisis in specific communities, may help public health programs better allocate funding, staffing and other resources" for Alzheimer's patients and their families, study author, Kumar Rajan, a professor in the internal medicine department at Rush Medical College, said in a news release.
Rajan used data from the Chicago Health and Aging Project and the National Centers for Health Statistics to estimate the disease prevalence across the nation's 3,142 counties.
According to the results, the eastern and southeastern states have the highest prevalence of Alzheimer's dementia.
The highest rates among counties with 10,000 or more residents 65 and older include: Miami-Dade County, Florida, Baltimore City, Maryland, and Bronx, New York; with 16.6%;, and Prince George's County, Maryland, with 16.1%. The next-highest counties, with Alzheimer's prevalence rates between 15.5% and 15%, were located in Mississippi, Louisiana, Georgia, South Carolina and Texas.
Rajan believes a combination of demographics explains the highest incidence. For instance, 14% of Bronx County residents over 65 are 85 or older, compared to the national average of 12%. More than 30% are African Americans, and almost 47% are Hispanic Americans.
According to other projections in the 2023 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report, the West and Southwest will experience the largest percentage increase of Alzheimer's between 2020 and 2025. An estimated 6.7% of Americans are currently living with the disease. Absolute causes and cures remain unknown, despite Alzheimer's drugs recently approved that can slow its onset.
"We're still understanding a complex disease process," and not all risk factors play out equally among individuals, Antkowiak said, "You can do everything right and still develop Alzheimer's. Conversely, you can do everything wrong and not develop Alzheimer's. There aren't black-and-white answers yet for the definitive causes."
People with higher education typically have more exposure to cognitive stimulation and a longer period of time strengthening neurons and building cognitive reserves, she said. This may be a protective factor that results in a more gradual onset, she said.
The immutable risk factors are age and genetics. In contrast, education, diet, physical activity, sleep and stress are considered modifiable risks, Antkowiak said.
The states have varying data, and variable histories of correlating demographics and dementia. This is the first study on prevalence for every U.S. county.
Social stimulation is also critical for people with memory illness.
Local resources
Community resources across New Hampshire include memory cafes, which generally have not yet returned to their pre-COVID attendance rates, said Jennifer Brechtel, director of community health for Granite VNA, the visiting nurse association serving central New Hampshire and the Lakes Region.
Before the pandemic, memory cafes hosted at a Concord community center drew 25 to 30 people twice a month. Now they average 10. A memory cafe started at the Laconia Public Library in April has attracted four to 10 people.
The cafes, Bechtel said, create joyful experiences. Caregivers and their loved ones with dementia can socialize in a non-judgmental environment with others who understand the disease. "It gets to be a network," she said. "They support each other outside the cafe."
The cafe is safe, comfortable and relaxed "There's a stigma around people with memory and cognitive impairment. Let's have these conversations and have these support services so people can live their best lives and stay engaged. There's value in time spent in social engagement," Brechtel said.
For more information, consult a local visiting nurses association and the Alzheimer's Association.