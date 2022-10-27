IT MAY SEEM bewildering, but a new study of almost 900,000 patients in JAMA Psychiatry reveals that those who filled a prescription for folic acid (B9) had a 44% reduction in reported incidences of suicide attempts and intentional self-harm. This follows the same researchers’ earlier study that found that folic acid along with antidepressants and antipsychotics was associated with a decrease in suicide attempts. The theory is that B9’s complex neurological effects are providing the benefit. So, if you’re contending with depression or have battled thoughts of self-harm or suicide, ask you doctor about getting a prescription for folic acid.

Another unexpected health booster — the flu shot. A study in JAMA Network Open found that in folks ages 66 and older, it lowers the risk of catching COVID-19 by 22% to 24%. If you haven’t gotten your (high dose) flu vaccine yet, do it for the double benefit.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers.