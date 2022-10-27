IT MAY SEEM bewildering, but a new study of almost 900,000 patients in JAMA Psychiatry reveals that those who filled a prescription for folic acid (B9) had a 44% reduction in reported incidences of suicide attempts and intentional self-harm. This follows the same researchers’ earlier study that found that folic acid along with antidepressants and antipsychotics was associated with a decrease in suicide attempts. The theory is that B9’s complex neurological effects are providing the benefit. So, if you’re contending with depression or have battled thoughts of self-harm or suicide, ask you doctor about getting a prescription for folic acid.
Another unexpected health booster — the flu shot. A study in JAMA Network Open found that in folks ages 66 and older, it lowers the risk of catching COVID-19 by 22% to 24%. If you haven’t gotten your (high dose) flu vaccine yet, do it for the double benefit.
About 14 million Americans contend with knee pain, and around 800,000 total knee replacements are performed annually. Now there’s great news from a study out of Ohio State Medical Center. It shows that an implantable, knee-sparing shock absorber offers relief (86% of the time) by reducing the impact of walking by 30%. The device anchors a piston to the inner side of the femur (thigh bone) and tibia (long bone along the inside of the calf) with a small plate. The two-year clinical trial data has been submitted to the Food and Drug Administration for review. Don’t jump up and down quite yet, but stay tuned.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers.