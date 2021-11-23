The worst of New Hampshire’s COVID-19 surge is happening in rural areas of the state.
Sullivan County is seeing the highest rates of new cases, with Carroll County not far behind. A surge in Coos County earlier this month is beginning to ebb.
With hospitalizations the highest they have been since the beginning of the pandemic, hospitals serving the rural areas of the state are trying to respond.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health’s hospitals imposed stricter visitor policies, allowing adults one visitor per day and two visitors for children, while women in the birthing pavilion may have only one person to support them.
Memorial Hospital in North Conway has organized a drive-thru vaccination clinic for children age 5 and up on Dec. 5.
The federal government has also announced another wave of funding for health care providers in rural New Hampshire.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services this week announced $7.5 billion for health care providers in rural areas around the country, which Congress approved as part of the American Rescue Plan in March 2021.
According to Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s office, 226 health care providers — hospitals, doctors’ offices and other health care facilities — received more than $76 million with this wave of funding.
In a statement, Shaheen recalled a visit earlier this month to Coos County, to learn about the spread of COVID-19 there.
“When I was in Berlin earlier this month, providers shared dire straits due to the surge, with beds filling up and no end in sight,” Shaheen said in a statement. “This federal relief, coupled with the State getting dollars the delegation fought to secure to ramp up vaccination efforts out the door, are crucial to turning the tide of the COVID-19 crisis.