Dartmouth graduate and documentary photographer Jim Nachtwey lived near the World Trade Center in New York City. His work will be part of a Currier Museum of Art exhibit on 9/11 running through Oct. 31.
Saint Anselm College will remember 9/11 with two ceremonies on Friday, Sept. 10.
At 8:30 a.m., Fr. Jonathan DeFelice O.S.B., president emeritus, will be the homilist for Mass in the Abbey Church. He was president of the college on Sept. 11, 2001, and his words that day brought great comfort to the community.
He is currently serving as judicial vicar for the Archdiocese of Boston.
At 12:30 p.m., a 20th anniversary commemoration will be held, including remarks by President Joseph A. Favazza.
The keynote speaker will be Kevin Ryan, Class of 1994. Kevin’s cousin, Orio Palmer, was a New York City firefighter who was killed when the World Trade Center towers collapsed.
There will also be a military/first responder tribute.
The ceremony will take place at the Veteran’s Memorial outside Alumni Hall.
Visitors to campus are asked to wear masks to protect the community from the spread of COVID-19.
Currier Museum exhibit
In memory of 9/11, the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester has installed a focused exhibition of images of the day and its aftermath.
The celebrated war photographer Jim Nachtwey happened to be at home near the World Trade Center and took remarkable photographs of the scenes of destruction and struggle.
He graduated from Dartmouth College in 1970 and began his career as a documentary photographer in 1980.
They are accompanied by a painting by the Upper Valley artist Reginald Vessey, who pictured with remarkable intensity one of the memorial fences that went up in the area.