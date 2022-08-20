A few years ago, two Saint Anselm College students got to discussing the mental health concerns the school’s student-athletes face. From those talks, the Head Game Project was born.
Now in its third year, the Head Game Project is a student-directed group that aims to make it normal for student-athletes to talk about mental health.
“Athletes are projected as being tough, having it all together and not showing that you can struggle. So when the Head Game Project was started, a huge reason was to be like, ‘It’s OK to talk about it. We all go through things from time to time and it’s OK’,” said Alyssa DeCotis, the director of sports medicine and athletic performance at Saint Anselm, who works with the students.
“I think being able to hear that you’re not alone and other people are also going through the same things, I think that sort of feeling of support across different sports really brings people together and makes them feel a little bit better.”
The project was created by former men’s lacrosse player C.J. Hart and former women’s lacrosse player Allison Irish. The current leaders, junior football player Cillian Davis of Plymouth, Mass., and senior softball player Lauren Moran of Leicester, Mass., head a group of 35 representatives of the college’s 21 athletic teams that make up the project.
The team has weekly meetings during the school year and monthly virtual meetings in the summer to discuss issues athletes are having, as well as to provide resources on mental health, nutrition, sleep, education and other timely matters.
Davis said anxiety and depression are the two most common issues student athletes face. She said both are tied to burnout, “which is right now the biggest issue for collegiate athletes.”
“I feel like you’re doing it literally, if you want to, 12 months out of the year, and there’s really no break.”
College athletics, Davis said, is “kind of like a job, or it’s become a job.”
“Burnout creates depression, and if you’re like doing something way too much, you’re more likely to be depressed.”
Understanding the stress
Davis said it’s important for student-athletes to have a place to go to deal with the unique stresses they face.
“What I say as a representative of the football team,” Davis said, “is you have practice for three hours, but those other 21 hours of the day, you’ve really got to let yourself go and you got to really really let your walls down.”
“Life goes on. It’s not the end of the world if you don’t win a game.”
DeCotis said mental health has become more of a focus in the college’s athletic department in recent years.
“There wasn’t much here before Head Game Project started,” she said. “We had been working with health services and the counselors there to have a specific point person for each team, so that people can have somebody on campus to come to.”
DeCotis said the department added to its sports psychology resources by contracting with Colby-Sawyer College professor Russ Medbery, as well as making referrals to off-campus counselors. She said the college also has begun working with a cellphone app called Uwill, which connects students to on-call counselors.
DeCotis said coaches know about the Head Game Project but aren’t involved. The NCAA mandates coaches go through training in mental health each year.
“The coaches are aware that it’s going and they are very supportive,” she said, “but they aren’t involved, and I think in a way that’s good because then that allows the athletes to be fully open.Some athletes might not feel comfortable talking about and being vulnerable in front of their coaches.”
“There might be a stigma where an athlete who is struggling with something might be afraid that if their coach knows, they might not play or something like that. It might not be the case, but that is a thought,” she said. “I’ve never heard of a coach having any sort of issue with this. I think they like it a lot.”
Beyond the field
Head Game Project is contributing to the campus beyond athletics, DeCotis said. Since its creation, students have formed the Saint Anselm College Mental Health Committee and Active Minds Saint Anselm to serve the wider community.
The three groups collaborated last fall to bring the 99 Faces Project to the campus art center — portraits of 99 people from all walks of life who live with mental illness and their loved ones.
Head Game Project members use social media, particularly Instagram, to get their message across to athletes at Saint Anselm and beyond. Davis said project leaders have bigger aspirations, such as a podcast, T-shirts and possibly expansion to other schools.
“I think that would be the best way to go about it, if there was a Head Game Project at every single school possible, because then the conversation’s really talking and I think that’s what we try to use with social media,” he said. “If we post something, I’ll have all the representatives (from the various teams) repost it because like I might be able to have my hometown friends get connected, but obviously I can’t reach someone from Florida or Arizona.”
“The downfall of this group is we’re not reaching such a huge audience. Even people on campus don’t know about us, which is a little upsetting,” he said. “I guess we’ve just got to keep working at it.”
The Head Game Project works on the peer-to-peer support model, but Davis said athletes know that the biggest battle is the one that’s waged within.
“As much as it is me versus someone else out there, it’s really not. It’s me versus myself every single day,” he said. “I’m not competing against anyone. I’m just competing against the potential that I can get to, and obviously I want to beat you and I want to show that all the work’s paid off, but I can only focus on how good I can become.”
“If we’re willing to have these conversations, you’re becoming a better version of yourself, and if I’m willing to have this conversation with people that I wouldn’t usually talk to, I’m becoming a better man or a teammate because of that. They’re doing the same thing as well.”