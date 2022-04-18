Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics has reached an agreement with the state to permanently provide safe drinking water to more than 1,000 properties impacted by forever chemical contamination in five southern New Hampshire towns.
Saint-Gobain, which has a plant in Merrimack, is one of the leading causes of wells in Bedford, Hudson, Litchfield, Londonderry and Merrimack being contaminated with perfluorooctanoic acid compounds (PFOAs). The chemicals were first discovered in 2016, according to a news release.
The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NHDES) announced the deal Monday morning. The department was represented by the Attorney General’s Office.
Saint-Gobain has worked with NHDES to address the properties at greatest risk by providing bottled water, point-of-use treatment systems (POET) or waterline connections to more than 500 properties, primarily in Litchfield and Merrimack, according to the news release. In 2018, Saint-Gobain provided 302 waterline connections.
Approximately 1,000 additional properties have tested above the new standards of 12 parts per trillion passed in 2019.
“The families and businesses occupying these properties will finally get a permanent solution, after a long period of relying on bottled water,” NHDES Commissioner Bob Scott said in a statement.
As part of the deal, 352 properties have been identified to receive a waterline connection or a POET. Additional water sources for 600 properties still need to be finalized, according to the news release. Some of the connections are set to begin this summer with the more complex ones being constructed in 2023.
In December, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluded that exposure to water in contaminated wells could have increased health risks for residents. New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services released a report the same month which found higher-than-expected levels of kidney cancer in Merrimack.
New Hampshire House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, called the deal ”a positive step in a long, multi-tiered” process in a statement.
“(The deal) is a good-faith effort to restore clean drinking water to those affected and ensure that all New Hampshire residents benefit from the improvements made to our state’s water infrastructure and through our continuing legislative efforts,” he said.
A remote meeting will take place on May 4 for impacted properties.